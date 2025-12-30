Isiah Whitlock Jr., actor known for his roles in "The Wire" and "Veep," dies at 71

Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for his roles in "The Wire," "Veep" and several Spike Lee movies, has died, his manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 71.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

His manager, Brian Liebman, described Whitlock in an Instagram post as a "brilliant actor and even better person."

"It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him — you loved him," Liebman wrote. "A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed."

Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends a movie screening on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Born in Indiana in 1954, Whitlock attended Southwest Minnesota State University and joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco after graduating. His first movie appearance was in the 1981 TV movie version of "A Christmas Carol."

He's perhaps best known for his role as state Sen. R. Clayton "Clay" Davis on HBO's "The Wire." He appeared on all five seasons of the acclaimed crime drama.

Whitlock was a recurring character in seasons two through four of the HBO comedy "Veep," playing Defense Secretary George Maddox.

Whitlock was a frequent collaborator of Spike Lee and appeared in several movies, including "25th Hour," "She Hate Me," "Red Hook Summer," "Chi-Raq," "BlacKkKlansman" and "Da 5 Bloods."

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Lee wrote, "Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS."

Whitlock made several appearances in the sketch comedy series "Chappelle's Show." On the big screen, he also had roles in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," as well as in "Pieces of April," "Enchanted" and Pixar's "Cars 3" and "Lightyear."

He voiced a character in Pixar's upcoming animated sci-fi comedy "Hoppers," slated for release in 2026.