Police arrest 7th and final suspect in Orange County armed robbery where family was tied up

Authorities have arrested the seventh and final suspect who was wanted for an armed robbery in Orange County in which residents were duct taped and held at gunpoint in September.

A months-long manhunt finally came to an end on Dec. 1, 2025, when 23-year-old Corona man Darnell Trevon Anderson Walker was tracked to Nevada and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Walker, who was arrested in Las Vegas, was wanted as one of the seven suspects who "carried out a brazen early morning home invasion robbery and kidnapping in Irvine," said the release. It happened on Sept. 23, 2025 at a home in the 5000 block of Royale Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to prosecutors.

During the robbery, the suspects allegedly duct taped and held the residents at gunpoint while they attempted to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

"A man was sleeping with his wife and infant son when he heard glass break and shouted to alert his brother-in-law who owned the home that someone was breaking in," according to the release. "When the man went downstairs to investigate the noise, he and his brother-in-law were held at gunpoint while their hands were duct taped behind their backs and duct tape was put over their mouths by the intruders."

Prosecutors say that the suspects also took the two women from upstairs in the home and brought them downstairs. At the same time, the wife of one of the men being held downstairs was able to lock herself inside of a bedroom with her children and call 911.

"When she opened the door to see what was happening, one of the intruders grabbed her cell phone and ran out of the house with the other intruders," the release said. "The stolen cell phone was found a short distance away."

As they began to investigate the incident, detectives were able to locate video from one of the victim's Teslas, which captured a white Dodge Charger in front of the home just before the break-in happened. They were able to identify some of the suspects because of the video, according to the release.

Walker has been charged with four counts of kidnapping to commit robbery, one count of first-degree robbery in concert and one count of first-degree burglary, all of which are felonies. He was also charged with six felony enhancements of being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and six additional felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more people to take or destroy any property. He faces a maximum sentence of 44 years to life, plus 10 years, prosecutors said.

The release also provided additional details on the charges and sentences that the six other suspects face.

Kahlil Thomas Ware, 19 of Riverside County, 25-year-old Lee Roy Ford of Adelanto, 21-year-old Los Angeles woman Jazamine Louise Garner, 28-year-old Mike O Clarence Bonam-Hillman of Victorville and 21-year-old Upland man Nathan Sin were all charged with the same felonies and enhancements as Walker. Ware, Bonham-Hillman and Sin were being held without bail, while Garner and Ford were being held in lieu of $100k bail, which Ford posted.

All seven face possible life sentences if convicted as charged, the DA's office said.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Tommy Levion-Elijah Davis, was released from custody over the objection of prosecutors after he was arrested and charged in a Fourth of July attempted residential burglary in Laguna Niguel on the Fourth of July.

In connection with the Irvine incident, Davis was charged with six felony counts of committing a secondary offense while released from custody, four felony counts of kidnapping or robbery, one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, six felony enhancements of being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony and five felony enhancements for acting in concert with two or more people to take or destroy any property.

He was also charged with one felony count of attempted burglary of an inhabited dweling, one felony enhancement of being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, one felony enhancement of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, all of which were in connection with the Laguna Niguel incident.

He faces up to 44 years to life in prison, plus 12 years and 8 months if convicted on all counts. He remains behind bars at Orange County Jail on no bail, prosecutors said.

"There is no escaping the long arm of Orange County law enforcement," said a statement from Orange County DA Todd Spitzer. "Irvine detectives worked for months tracking down these suspects ... we are doing everything we can to collectively bring these criminals to justice."

The joint operation was a collaborative effort between Irvine police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the release said.