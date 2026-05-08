Iranian businesswoman pleads not guilty in federal weapons trafficking case

An Iranian woman who is accused of allegedly brokering weapons deals between Iran and Sudan, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Friday.

Federal prosecutors charged Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

She was arrested on April 19 at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was scheduled to board a flight to Istanbul, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

In April, federal authorities arrested an Iranian national at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of trafficking weapons on the Iranian government's behalf, according to officials. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli

Mafi, an Iranian national, became a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. in October 2016, according to prosecutors.

The Department of Justice said Mafi "schemed to broker the sale of weapons, weapons components and ammunition on behalf of the Government of Iran." She allegedly did so while owning and operating Atlas International Business LLC.

Prosecutors allege that in early 2025, Mafi began brokering deals through the company. On one occasion, she allegedly facilitated a contract worth more than $70 million, selling an Iranian-made drone to Sudan's military. Prosecutors said she was paid more than $7 million for the deal.

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act limits transactions involving Iran "based on the threats posed by Iran to the national security of the United States, including, among others, its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sponsorship of terrorism," prosecutors said.

Mafi could face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.