Iranian woman charged on allegations she made millions brokering weapons deals for Iran's government

Federal prosecutors say an Iranian woman living in Los Angeles broke the law when she allegedly brokered weapons deals between Iran and Sudan, making millions of dollars in the process.

Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested on Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was scheduled to board a flight to Istanbul, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. On Monday, she was charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Mafi was expected to make her first appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon in downtown LA, but no plea will be entered yet.

"While enjoying a life in the United States, this woman was allegedly breaking the law by brokering lethal weapons deals with Iranian adversaries," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "This will not stand, and anyone who breaks our laws and threatens national security will be prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Federal authorities on Saturday night arrested an Iranian national at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of trafficking weapons on the Iranian government's behalf, according to officials. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli

An Iranian national, Mafi became a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. in October 2016, according to prosecutors.

The Department of Justice said Mafi "schemed to broker the sale of weapons, weapons components and ammunition on behalf of the Government of Iran." She allegedly did so while owning and operating Atlas International Business LLC.

In early 2025, prosecutors said, Mafi began brokering the deals through that company. On one occasion, she allegedly facilitated a contract worth more than $70 million selling an Iranian-made drone to Sudan's military. Prosecutors said she was paid more than $7 million for the deal.

She brokered the sale of 55,000 bomb fuses to Sudan, as well as millions of rounds of ammunition, according to the DOJ.

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act limits transactions involving Iran "based on the threats posed by Iran to the national security of the United States including, among others, its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sponsorship of terrorism," prosecutors said.

Mafi did not attempt to obtain the required licenses to engage in those transactions, prosecutors said. She made about 62 contacts with an Iranian intelligence officer's phone numbers between December 2022 and June 2025.

"As Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made clear, the Department of Justice will aggressively prosecute violations of U.S. sanctions that target foreign adversaries such as the government of Iran," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "This defendant took advantage of our open immigration system to live freely in Los Angeles while simultaneously working to traffic arms on behalf of a country that seeks to destroy us. Not on our watch. We look forward to securing long prison sentence for her blatant criminal conduct."

Mafi could face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.