Investigators searching for 3 suspects who used mace while robbing DTLA jewelry store

Police are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were sent to the 700 block of Hill Street at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of the robbery.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that the suspects sprayed mace inside of the store before fleeing from the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz.

There was no word on how much jewelry the suspects stole.

Detectives have described the suspects as:

a male standing around 5-feet, 8-inches tall wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans;

a male standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall wearing a white and blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering;

a male wearing a black baseball cap and a black sweatshirt.

No further information was provided by police.