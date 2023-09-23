Watch CBS News
Investigators searching for 3 suspects who used mace while robbing DTLA jewelry store

Police are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were sent to the 700 block of Hill Street at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of the robbery. 

Upon arrival, investigators learned that the suspects sprayed mace inside of the store before fleeing from the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. 

There was no word on how much jewelry the suspects stole. 

Detectives have described the suspects as:

  • a male standing around 5-feet, 8-inches tall wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans;
  • a male standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall wearing a white and blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering;
  • a male wearing a black baseball cap and a black sweatshirt.

No further information was provided by police. 

