Investigation underway in Beverly Hills after man shot from across street outside restaurant

A shooting investigation was underway in Beverly Hills after a restaurant patron was shot from across the street Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the shooting happened before 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Cannon Drive, when a man dining at a restaurant in the area stepped outside to have a smoke.

As he was smoking, he was struck by at least one bullet that was fired from across the street. He detailed that he heard at least four shots ring out. He was struck in lower back.

The suspect who fired the gun then ran and jumped into a waiting vehicle that fled from the area.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed a large area taped off by investigators, and at least one window of a nearby business that had been shattered by gunfire.

Authorities were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.