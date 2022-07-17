LAPD issues community warning following string of follow-home robberies

Following a troubling trend that has been plaguing many Southern California regions, local law enforcement has issued a community alert to residents.

The alert, issued via social media, warned the public of the recent increase in follow-home robberies, specifically in places of Los Angeles considered to be high-end.

We are sharing this community alert in an effort to increase awareness of a series of robberies occurring in the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qRyyB9ZT9n — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 17, 2022

The alert highlighted follow-home robberies, noting that "suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business," the statement said.

They detailed how victims are often followed from areas like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District, nightclubs and higher-end restaurants. Robberies traditionally target "expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses," according to the statement, which also noted that some victims have been targeted based off of the vehicle they drive.

Residents were warned to:

Be aware of their surroundings for anything out of the ordinary before exiting cars, restaurants, building, stores, etc.;

Be cautious of displaying their high value property in public, including jewelry, watches and purses;

Record and report any suspicious activity and write down suspect/vehicle descriptions;

Call 911 if they are driving and feel like someone is following;

Do not resist robbery attempts, but rather cooperate and comply with demands and be a good witness;

Immediately report robberies by calling 911. Write down everything of note to report to authorities;

Do not chase or follow the suspects.

Anyone with information on a similar violent street robbery was asked to contact LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 486-6840.