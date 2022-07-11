Watch CBS News
Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Wilmington over weekend

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An investigation into a fatal shooting continued in Wilmington after a resident was left dead on the sidewalk. 

The shooting was first reported at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Watson Avenue and East L Street. 

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene they found the victim, 20-year-old Alejandro Dolores, dead on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

According to police, Dolores was approached by one of the passengers of a vehicle that pulled up alongside him as he stood on the sidewalk. 

There was no information available on either the vehicle or any suspects involved in the shooting. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 5:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

