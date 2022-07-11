Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Wilmington over weekend
An investigation into a fatal shooting continued in Wilmington after a resident was left dead on the sidewalk.
The shooting was first reported at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Watson Avenue and East L Street.
When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene they found the victim, 20-year-old Alejandro Dolores, dead on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, Dolores was approached by one of the passengers of a vehicle that pulled up alongside him as he stood on the sidewalk.
There was no information available on either the vehicle or any suspects involved in the shooting.
