Investigation underway Downtown LA in shooting involving LAPD officer

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A Los Angeles police officer was involved in a shooting Downtown Los Angeles Thursday, but it is not known at this time if there were any injuries.

The shooting happened around noon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, according to the LAPD.

It's reported that officers responded to a person carrying a knife, and officers then shot the person.

Paramedics transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police did not have any information immediately available on the shooting, but reported that no officers or bystanders were injured. 

Seventh Street is expected to be blocked for several hours between Stanford Street and Central Avenue. 

An investigation is underway in a Thursday officer-involved shooting that took place Downtown Los Angeles KCAL News
First published on July 20, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

