Investigation underway after woman found shot in Green Meadows area of South LA

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Police were dispatched to the area near 103rd Street and San Pedro Street just before 4 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival they found a woman in her 30s who was not conscious or breathing. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they said. 

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

As they began to investigate the incident, LAPD called additional officers to the scene to help control what they said was a growing crowd.

