Investigation underway after man shot to death in Koreatown

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Koreatown early Saturday morning.

They were called to the scene just after 4:20 a.m. after learning of the incident, which occurred near Sixth Street and Wilton Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

He has not yet been identified.

Witnesses told police that five possible suspects were scene fleeing from the area in a vehicle.

Investigators did not provide a description of the suspects or the car.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9102.