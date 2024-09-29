Investigation underway after man is fatally wounded in Lancaster shooting

An investigation was underway in Lancaster following a fatal shooting.

The shooting in the 44700 block of 15th Street unfolded shortly after midnight Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was only described as a man.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.