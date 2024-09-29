Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man is fatally wounded in Lancaster shooting

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Lancaster following a fatal shooting. 

The shooting in the 44700 block of 15th Street unfolded shortly after midnight Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. 

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was only described as a man. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.