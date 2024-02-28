Investigation underway after LAPD vehicle slams into Metro bus in Chatsworth

Investigation underway after LAPD vehicle crashes into Metro bus in Chatsworth

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle slammed into a Metro bus in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Nordhoff Street, according to LAPD officials.

They say that the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but several Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances were called to the area.

It is unknown if anyone involved in the crash required medical transport.

LAPD says that the car involved was an undercover Vice Division vehicle.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while the investigation continues.

With SkyCal overhead, the pickup truck could be seen with considerable damage to the front end and what appeared to be all of the car's airbags deployed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.