Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation launched following shooting near bike path in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shooting investigation underway after man shot near bike path in Long Beach
Shooting investigation underway after man shot near bike path in Long Beach 00:14

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Long Beach Friday evening. 

The shooting occurred at around 8:30 p.m. near a bike path located on East Ocean Boulevard. 

When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. 

He was reportedly in critical condition as of Saturday morning. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 12:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.