Investigation launched following shooting near bike path in Long Beach

Shooting investigation underway after man shot near bike path in Long Beach

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Long Beach Friday evening.

The shooting occurred at around 8:30 p.m. near a bike path located on East Ocean Boulevard.

When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was reportedly in critical condition as of Saturday morning.