Investigation launched after BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple vandalized in Chino Hills

Authorities are searching for the two alleged vandals who were caught on camera as they vandalized the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Chino Hills early Saturday.

Footage shows the suspects as they spray-painted graffiti messages on the marble sign outside of the temple, a brick wall and a city sidewalk.

The spray-painted marble sign outside of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Chino Hills. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills

Deputies were dispatched to the temple, which is located just off SR-71 at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, at around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports of the vandalism, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"BAPS is deeply saddened that we find ourselves compelled again to call for peace in the face of hate and intolerance," said a statement from BAPS Mandir leaders.

Temple officials estimated that the total cost of the repairs could be over $15,000. They say that the hateful messages contain wording directed towards India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

They say that this is one of many similar acts occurring at different Hindu mandirs across the country, including in Long Island, New York and Sacramento.

The two alleged suspects as they spray-painted outside of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Chino Hills early Saturday, March 8, 2025. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills

Thus far, investigators have not yet identified either suspect.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact authorities at (909) 364-2000.

On Sunday morning, temple leaders hosted a unity prayer and call for peace.

"We strongly denounce these actions and pray for peace among all communities. The values of peace, respect, and harmony for all people, regardless of background or faith, form the foundation of religious freedom in the United States," said a statement from BAPS. "We also offer our heartfelt prayers for those responsible for this crime, that they may be freed from their hatred and recognize our shared humanity."