Investigation continues into Griffith Park accident where 1 person was found dead on road
Around 3:30 a.m. a deadly crash on the I-5 Freeway in Griffith Park near the 134 Freeway at Zoo Drive temporarily shut down the freeway and a tow truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
The I-5 Freeway reopened as reported around 5 a.m. but questions remain if the person found dead on the road was the tow truck driver or not.
This story is developing.
