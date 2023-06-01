Watch CBS News
Investigation continues into Griffith Park accident where 1 person was found dead on road

One person killed in deadly I-5 Fwy accident in Griffith Park
Around 3:30 a.m. a deadly crash on the I-5 Freeway in Griffith Park near the 134 Freeway at Zoo Drive temporarily shut down the freeway and a tow truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The I-5 Freeway reopened as reported around 5 a.m. but questions remain if the person found dead on the road was the tow truck driver or not.

This story is developing. 

An early morning Griffith Park I-5 Freeway fatal accident involved a tow truck and a victim found dead on the road.  KCAL News
