Investigation continues into Griffith Park accident where 1 person was found dead on road

Around 3:30 a.m. a deadly crash on the I-5 Freeway in Griffith Park near the 134 Freeway at Zoo Drive temporarily shut down the freeway and a tow truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The I-5 Freeway reopened as reported around 5 a.m. but questions remain if the person found dead on the road was the tow truck driver or not.

This story is developing.

An early morning Griffith Park I-5 Freeway fatal accident involved a tow truck and a victim found dead on the road. KCAL News