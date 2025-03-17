Intuit Dome and Natural History Museum make TIME World's Greatest Places list

Los Angeles has made its way onto the 2025 TIME World's Greatest Places list twice, with the Intuit Dome and the Natural History Museum's new wing registering as one-of-a-kind spots.

A World's Greatest Places is compiled each year by TIME, marking unique spots and experiences around the globe, including restaurants, hotels, attractions, museums, parks and more. "The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to stay and visit this year," TIME wrote.

Inglewood's Intuit Dome makes the list as an emerging "entertainment powerhouse," showcasing an array of technical marvels.

With an August 2024 opening, the $2 billion Dome aimed to change the sports and music landscape, bringing fans the two-sided "Halo Board" scoreboard which encircles the arena with nearly an acre of lighting, covering 38,375 square feet.

Every seat is equipped with power for fans to charge their phones, lights and lasers for visual effects and game controller-like buttons for Halo Board activations.

No need for a wallet at the Dome, facial recognition technology makes for ticketless entry and concession and retail purchases. The Dome is also designed to be carbon neutral, equipped with solar panels, low-flow faucets for water preservation and drought-tolerant landscaping.

In January, the Dome hosted the FireAid benefit concert, estimated to have raised more than $100 million to support recovery and rebuilding after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

While technology prevails at the Dome, the newly transformed $75 million wing of the Natural History Museum brings the outdoors in, with "a gleaming glass façade that opens up the museum to the surrounding Exposition Park," TIME wrote.

The museum calls the new wing, NHM Commons, the intersection of science, nature, and culture with a gathering place that includes a courtyard, amphitheater, and garden.

A 75-foot-long green-boned dinosaur, named Gnatalie, winds along the wall, greeting guests as they enter the wing. The museum says it is the most complete sauropod skeletal mount on the West Coast—and the only green-colored fossil specimen on the planet.

Cultural exhibits are also on display, including Barbara Carrasco's landmark and once-controversial 80-foot mural, "L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective."

A new multi-purpose theater features films, educational content, puppet shows, and the dinosaur feature "T.REX 3D" narrated by "Jurassic Park" actor Sam Neill.