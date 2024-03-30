Interim housing options extended for homeless as powerful storm douses LA

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has extended their Augmented Winter Shelter Program as a strong storm brings heavy rain to the area over Easter weekend.

Because of the severity of the storm, officials have extended the program through Tuesday, providing up to 175 additional motel vouchers to those who seek them.

Anyone interested in assistance can contact LAHSA's Homeless Engagement Teams and the Multi-Department Crisis Response Team by calling 211.

The shelters were initially scheduled to close on Sunday.

"With heavy rainfall expected in Los Angeles, it is more important than ever to bring our unhoused neighbors indoors," said Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the CEO of LAHSA. "The Augmented Winter Shelter Program allows us to keep people safe and dry, which is precisely the kind of resource we need during emergencies like this."

The program was previously helped nearly a thousand people between Jan. 29 and Feb. 13, a period during which a number of storms doused Southern California.

Officials activated the program at the beginning of November in 2023.

Anyone interested in learning more is advised to contact LA County officials at 211 or 1-800-548-6047.