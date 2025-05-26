Watch CBS News
Resource guides and links for homeowners and renters

Understanding homeowner's and renter's insurance can be daunting, with more questions than answers. KCAL News is here to help provide resources to help answer those questions. It is all apart of KCAL Insurance Week: We've Got You Covered.

Below is a list of organizations and agencies that focus on insurance and consumer rights.

United Policyholders

United Policyholders is a nonprofit whose mission is to be provide trustworthy and useful information for consumers of all types of insurance across the country. The organization doesn't sell insurance or take money from insurance companies. United Policyholders aims to help guide people buying insurance and navigating claims.

After the Fire USA

After the Fire USA was created following a devastating wildfire in Northern California in 2017 to address the national needs of wildfire victims. The organization says it works in two ways: as a nonprofit and a consulting arm to help stabilize the nonprofit wing financially. 

Since November 2018, After the Fire USA has focused on organizing people to problem solve, advocate, and help communities recently impacted by fires find a path to recovery.  The organization also mentors leaders in wildfire affected areas with design and recovery efforts.

California Department of Insurance

The California Department of Insurance is part of a national system of state-based insurance regulation, with consumer protection being a core mission.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara currently leads the department. The agency functions include overseeing insurance solvency, licensing agents and brokers, conducting market conduct reviews, handling consumer complaint and investigating and prosecuting insurance fraud.

