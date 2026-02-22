Inside SoCal | Puppeting Joy

For decades, Bob Baker's Marionette Theater has brought smiles and laughter to its audience of all ages. For the first time in 40 years, a new show debuts this summer.

BOB BARKER MARIONETTE THEATER

In 1963, Bob Baker and his partner Alton Wood found a run-down scenic shop in downtown Los Angeles to convert into what became a beloved theater where, for the next 5 decades, would surprise and delight guests with marionette shows. After Bob's passing in 2014, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater found a new home in Highland Park, where it exists today with the same mission: to bring joy to all who walk through the theater doors.

Debuting this summer is the first new puppet show to grace the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in 40 years: Choo Choo Revue. With this new production comes brand new puppets, unique characters, new music, and newfound joy. For more information about this and their weekly shows (Friday-Sunday), visit bobbakermarionettetheater.com.