Inside SoCal | Puppeting Joy

Erica Olsen
Erica Olsen is an Emmy-winning On-air Host for CBS Stations West (L.A., San Francisco, Sacramento) and the Integrated Marketing Executive Producer for CBS Stations
For decades, Bob Baker's Marionette Theater has brought smiles and laughter to its audience of all ages. For the first time in 40 years, a new show debuts this summer.

BOB BARKER MARIONETTE THEATER

In 1963, Bob Baker and his partner Alton Wood found a run-down scenic shop in downtown Los Angeles to convert into what became a beloved theater where, for the next 5 decades, would surprise and delight guests with marionette shows. After Bob's passing in 2014, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater found a new home in Highland Park, where it exists today with the same mission: to bring joy to all who walk through the theater doors.

Debuting this summer is the first new puppet show to grace the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in 40 years: Choo Choo Revue. With this new production comes brand new puppets, unique characters, new music, and newfound joy. For more information about this and their weekly shows (Friday-Sunday), visit bobbakermarionettetheater.com.

