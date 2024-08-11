Inside SoCal: Nisei Week (8/11)

Nisei Week

For 82 years, Nisei Week has been turning the streets of Little Tokyo into a colorful celebration of Japanese and Japanese-American culture. This nine-day festival unites generations through lively parades, traditional dances, and more.

Each year, you can immerse yourself in Japanese American culture through a beloved tradition - Nisei Week! The origins of Nisei Week go back to 1934 when it started to gather people in Little Tokyo and help bring business to the local shops and restaurants. Since then, it has grown into one of the longest-running ethnic festivals, a 9-day celebration of diversity, history, heritage, and traditions of the Japanese and Japanese-American communities. This year's theme is "Connection," which highlights the meaningful relationships built through shared cultural experiences, music, entertainment, and food that you can find at Nisei Week.

One of the Nisei Week's main highlights is the Grand Parade, which takes place this Sunday, August 11, at 4 pm. It's an exciting event showcasing colorful floats, taiko drumming performances, anime and car shows, and Japanese cuisine. Can't make it? Don't miss the Ondo Street Dancing and Closing Ceremony on August 18th in Little Tokyo where the entire community takes to the streets to dance and celebrate. To learn more about Nisei Week and upcoming events, visit niseiweek.org.

