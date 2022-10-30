Inside SoCal: Ghost Stories (10/30)

Watch CBS News
By Erica Olsen

/ CBS Los Angeles

It's that time of year when we're all craving a little mystery, a dash of horror, and tales of the paranormal. So we offer you Craig Owens: paranormal expert, historian and author of Haunted by History: Separating the Facts and Legends of Eight Historic Hotels and Inns in Southern California,  Volume I. On this episode he shares the hauntings found at the historic Culver Hotel, while his book covers that and more featuring 8 Southern California hotels with paranormal activity. He tells us he doesn't want to believe in ghosts, but there's just too much he's seen and encountered to believe otherwise.

And if you haven't been to The Culver Hotel lately, you may not know it's been brought back to its Golden Era glory thanks to the hotel's owner, Maya Mallick. She believes Mr. Culver would be proud, and who knows, maybe that's why he's making ghostly appearances on the staircase overlooking the restaurant (the interior really is something to behold). Added bonus: Dining and live music are back on a weekly basis.

