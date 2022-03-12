Inmate Walks Out Of Reentry Program Facility

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) - An inmate who was serving a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery is at large Saturday after he walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility.

Corrections officials determined at approximately 11:34 p.m. Friday that Daniel M. Canelas had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.

Canelas is Latino, 21, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 189 pounds. He arrived at the reentry facility on Jan. 27, 2022 and was scheduled to be released from Corrections custody in October 2023.

Anyone who sees Canelas or has any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve.