Inland Empire man sets up cameras to identify the people abandoning dogs outside his shelter

From her ridiculous grin, you'd never be able to tell the adorable Rottweiler named Pebbles was left on the side of a Jurupa Valley road just a few days ago.

"She's a sweetheart," said David Loop, the founder of Sierra Pacific Furbabies. "That's why I can't imagine why anyone would dump her, I mean she could find a home so easily."

Unfortunately, for years, people have dumped dogs along the side of the road near Loop's animal shelter. Just a few days after rescuing Pebbles, Loop found another rottweiler named Delilah, who seemed to have been pregnant recently. It's unclear if the same people dumped both dogs.

"I can't even fathom how people could just let a puppy out on the side of a busy road and take off," said Loop.

As Riverside County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Department investigate the dumplings, which are misdemeanor crimes.

As the investigation continues, Pebbles is now an honorary construction worker at the electrical and traffic light company that Loop's father founded and Delilah was adopted by one of the shelter's employees.

"I think we're gonna go take a happy nappy now," said Tammy Atherton, Delilah's new owner. "It's just sad because they deserve better than that."

Loop has taken it upon himself to install security cameras in an attempt to identify the people abandoning the pooches outside his shelter.

"Dumping animals is not the answer," said Loop. "I can't even imagine the feeling of abandonment."

Loop and Sierra Pacific Furbabies said there are safer ways to surrender animals. They recommend people look around on Facebook or other websites for rescue groups that are willing to help.