Inland Empire experiences 4 earthquakes overnight

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A total of four earthquakes rocked the Inland Empire overnight, meaning the region experienced five quakes across a 13-hour span on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The series began with a 3.5 magnitude quake at 4:55 p.m. near Rialto. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was felt throughout the I.E., including in Ontario and Fontana.

Several hours later, back-to-back 3.5 magnitude quakes were reported around three miles southeast of Ontario. The first occurred at 1:02 a.m. and was about four miles in depth, while the second was 12 minutes later at 1:14 a.m., about 3.8 miles in depth, according to the USGS.

Less than one hour after that pair, the first of two quakes near Lytle Creek in the San Gabriel Mountains of San Bernardino County struck. That quake, the strongest of the five, was logged at a 3.7 magnitude at 2 a.m. The USGS reports it was felt in parts of the high desert and the I.E.

A second quake hit around three miles to the north of Lytle Creek at 5:25 a.m. This one, a 2.5 magnitude, was the weakest of all reported earthquakes during the 13-hour span.

As of Wednesday morning, no damages or injuries were reported.

