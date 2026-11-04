Inglewood mayoral race appears to be headed to runoff election

The Inglewood mayoral race appears headed to a runoff, with Councilmember Gloria Gray slightly ahead of longtime incumbent James Butts.

Gray and Butts will face off again in a later election if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote and both remain the top two vote-getters. A day after the November general election, Gray has 32.5% while Butts trails with 28.9%.

"My expectation is that there will likely be a runoff," Butts said.

Gray agreed to do an interview with CBS News Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, but her campaign sent a statement later in the day saying, in part, that her electoral performance "reflects the growing support of her vision of a new chapter of Inglewood."

"I voted for Gloria because I think we need a change in Inglewood," resident Carmen Ticer said.

The mayor's supporters said Butts has been able to bring in a $28 million senior center and social programs that have been part of the city's renaissance.

"I have liked that he's gotten the stadiums and he's added to Inglewood," resident Bulah Mae Mitchell said.

Critics, including business owner and community advocate Steven Fisher, said the sports and entertainment venues that have made Inglewood an international destination are currently in a legal battle with Butts.

Fisher questioned the mayor's character because he said Butts has a tight grip on City Hall and the police department, which critics claim is not transparent.

"He has contempt for the residents of the City of Inglewood," Fisher said.

When CBS LA asked Butts about Fisher's claims and assertions, he began to walk out of the interview.

"I'm walking out because this is a setup," Butts said. "This is a no-win set of questions."

After a few minutes, he agreed to continue with the interview after CBS LA explained that his critics have taken exception to his stance on issues, such as when City Council meetings are held, claiming that working-class people can't attend the meetings.

Gray wants them moved from the afternoon to the evening. We asked the mayor about this issue earlier this year.

"We've had meetings at 2 p.m. for at least 10 years," Butts saidin Aug. 2026. "Second of all, the city of Los Angeles, 4 million people, their meetings are in the afternoon."

On Wednesday, he changed his stance on the issue.

"Now, I would have no objection to have even one or even two meetings in the evening," Butts said. "But, we have not received any consensus on that's what the community wants."