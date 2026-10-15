CBS LA hosts Inglewood Voters Forum

Inglewood, a city transformed over the past decade by SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, is in the midst of a high-stakes election.

Last night, CBS LA hosted the Inglewood Voters Forum for candidates vying to be the next mayor and those running for City Council. The candidates said the city's long-time Mayor James Butts Jr., who has been in office since 2011, has not done enough to ensure that long-time Inglewood residents benefit from the years of massive investments in the city.

"Right now, I just feel like our city is being sold out, and that's why I'm running for mayor, because it's not just a dream since I was 15, but I'm just tired of our community being sold out," said candidate Raina Carillo.

"I feel bad when I see my residents being moved out, specifically my Black neighbors," said candidate Arturo Martinez.

Mayor Butts declined CBS LA's invitation to attend the event.