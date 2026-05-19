Social media influencer charged with plot to kill child's father during custody dispute

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged social media influencer Gabriela Gonzalez, her father and her former boyfriend with a plot to kill singer Jack Avery, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, during a custody dispute in 2020.

Gabriela Gonzalez, 24, her father Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and her former boyfriend Faron Cordrey, 26 were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. If convicted as charged, the trio faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, according to the DA's office.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the FBI started the investigation into the allegations and ultimately handed the case over to LA County prosecutors.

"This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder," Hochman said.

Prosecutors said Gabriela Gonzalez allegedly asked Cordrey to go on the dark web and find a hitman to kill Avery between 2020 and 2021. Investigators added that Francisco Gonzalez allegedly gave Cordrey $10,000 to find and pay the hitman.

"Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable," Hochman said.

Francisco Gonzalez allegedly sent Cordrey another $4,000 two months later after the apparent hitman asked for more money, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors said Cordrey spoke with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman about the murder-for-hire plot in September 2021. He allegedly discussed payment, proof of death and identified Avery as the target, according to the DA's office.

Cordrey allegedly later told the undercover officer that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and that her father would pay for it, according to the DA's office.