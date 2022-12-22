Inflation drives up costs, hits all aspects of Rose Parade

Beautiful and now costly, not even the Rose Parade floats dodged inflation.

Kay Sappington with the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association said this year is the most expensive in her nearly three-decade long float building career.

Sappington's association is the smallest float builder in the parade and is completely donation based. When the team started constructing their entry for the Rose Parade in March, consumer prices peaked at 9% during the summer — the highest since 1981.

Artists from the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association prepare fixtures for the 134th Rose Parade. CBSLA

With a typical budget of $40,000, Sappington expects to spend well over that.

The effects of inflation are also hitting bigger builders such as the award-winning Fiest Parade Floats in Irwindale. President Tim Estes said that the organization is on pace to lose money but hopes to not sacrifice quality.

He added that the group continues to see an impact on supply and labor from the pandemic with shipping costs soaring.

"It's a lot tougher this year," said Estes. "Between flowers, steel — prices are up 30-45% this year."

The rising costs did not go unseen by the people running the annual parade. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses said they had to "look at planning through a different lens."

"With inflation affecting all aspects of Tournament of Roses events, our Staff and volunteer membership have worked hard all year to bring the same level of entertainment experiences while managing increasing prices across the board," Executive Director David Eads said in a statement. "We pour our hearts and souls into this because it's one of those great gatherings of humanity."

The builders shared Eads' sentiments, saying their passion has no price. They are doing anything they can to make the 134th Rose Parade just as special as the last.