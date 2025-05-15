Immigration crackdown dampen moods for graduating international students at USC

Thousands are celebrating a significant day in their young lives, but some international students at USC are concerned about their lives after graduation.

While they are ready to start their new lives, the recent immigration enforcement actions in the U.S. are having a chilling effect.

"You don't want to be traveling with that in the back of your head," graduating student Shrey Gupta said. "You're not going to be having a good time otherwise."

Gupta, who is from India, is graduating with a degree in finance. He has all of his documentation in order, but was still detained after returning to the U.S. from a recent trip because he didn't have a paper copy of his visa.

"They made me sit in a separate room for like two hours," Gupta said. "When I went for spring break in Cabo two years ago, the same thing happened. I didn't have a printout. They were ok with the digital one. This time it was a little different."

International student organizations said the Trump administration's immigration policies are making students from other countries rethink coming to the U.S. for college. It could have a huge impact on schools such as USC, where international students account for 25% of the student body.

Nationwide, international students contribute almost $44 billion to the economy.

"Obviously, I would be happy if I could come back whenever I want," said student Dori Bognar.

Bognar is from Hungary and hoped to finish school at USC. However, she said she won't be able to.

"I don't think I can come back with the same visa," she said. "If I go home to Hungary over the summer, I won't be able to come back."

The issue of immigration status can be a sensitive and uncomfortable topic.