Ice block falls through homeowner's roof in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called on the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate how an ice block crashed through a Whittier homeowner's roof last week.

Resident Yuder Grau told Hahn that the large block of dirty ice blasted through his ceiling and landed on his living room couch last Friday. Homeowner Thania Magana said flight data showed that a plane passed directly over their neighborhood around the same time.

The residents said the large block of dirty ice crashed through their roof and landed on their living room couch. LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn

"We are lucky that Yuder was not in his living room when this block of ice crashed through his ceiling," said Supervisor Hahn. "I am bringing this incident to the attention of the FAA because they need to investigate what happened and take whatever steps necessary to prevent it from happening again."

In her letter to the FAA, Hahn said police and firefighters classified the odd incident as a "suspicious circumstance."

The residents also submitted a report to the FAA, according to Hahn.

"While such incidents are rare, the potential consequences are extremely serious," Hahn wrote in her letter to the FAA. "Whether the material originated from aircraft systems, waste leakage, or another source, this event raises important concerns about aviation safety over densely populated communities in Los Angeles County."