Investigation underway in Hyde Park after dead body found inside burnt bungalow

An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a dead body was found inside of a burnt bungalow in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Brynhurst Street, just west of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke showing from a single unit in the area. They were able to extinguish the flames in just over 20 minutes and prevent them from reaching any neighboring homes, according to LAFD.

"While conducting the primary search, firefighters located a deceased person ... inside the unit," the release said.

The victim has not yet been identified and firefighters did not provide any details on an age or gender.

LAFD's arson team was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

No further information was provided.