Hurricane Polo growing in the Pacific Ocean could bring strong rip currents, high surf to Southern California coastline

Hurricane Polo, which is being described as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm, could bring strong rip currents and high surf to the Southern California coastline by Friday.

Polo has continued to swirl off Mexico's southwestern coast and is only expected to skirt the Pacific shoreline over the next few days. It is not expected to make landfall as it continues along its path.

Map shows the 7-day forecast for Hurricane Polo and other tropical systems in the Pacific through the end of September. CBS News

Forecasters said the storm will fluctuate in intensity as the week goes on.

The National Weather Service said that, along with Polo, tropical storm Odalys and a developing disturbance southeast of Hawaii could produce "southerly swells which will impact the Southern California coastline as early as Friday into the weekend, with better chances early next week."

The NWS is concerned about potential coastal flooding, which could lead to erosion.

Earlier this month, several coastal communities experienced erosion and damage from the remnants of Hurricane Marie. Beachfront homes in Dana Point, Long Beach and Malibu were red- and yellow-tagged. Officials deemed them unsafe after waves battered the properties, causing structural damage.