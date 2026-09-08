2 driveways in Malibu collapse "due to coastal erosion" from high tides and surf, city officials say

Two driveways have collapsed in Malibu on Tuesday morning "due to coastal erosion from the high tides and high surf," city officials say.

Officials responded to the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive, near Point Lechuza, to assess the damage.

Aerial footage of the driveways showed beachfront homes that were affected by the damage. A large hole could be seen in place of where the driveways would be located.

It is unclear if any residents were home when the driveways collapsed.