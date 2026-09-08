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2 driveways in Malibu collapse "due to coastal erosion" from high tides and surf, city officials say

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Two driveways have collapsed in Malibu on Tuesday morning "due to coastal erosion from the high tides and high surf," city officials say.

Officials responded to the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive, near Point Lechuza, to assess the damage.

Aerial footage of the driveways showed beachfront homes that were affected by the damage. A large hole could be seen in place of where the driveways would be located.  

It is unclear if any residents were home when the driveways collapsed. 

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