Long Beach FD evacuates 20 coastal homes amid high surf and powerful waves

The Long Beach Fire Department issued evacuation orders for about 20 coastal homes after powerful waves compromised the seawall and damaged the boardwalk on Monday.

Firefighters said the mandatory orders apply to residents in the Seaside Walk community between 63rd and 67th Place. Firefighters said they've received reports of damaged and cracked concrete around several of the homes.

"These evacuation orders are in an abundance of caution while the building department evaluates the structural integrity and condition of these homes," Long Beach FD wrote in a statement.

The powerful waves from Hurricane Marie battered Long Beach's coastal communities throughout the weekend, with sand and water spilling into streets on Labor Day.

"I've never seen anything like it," Long Beach resident Heidi Buehler said.

Buehler said the high surf continuously chipped away at the seawall next to her neighborhood, pushing sand and water into the street.

"It flooded pretty bad. The sand came in through our street and just kept coming and coming and coming," Buehler said. "The water came up this high last night. And so, we put sandbags here. I sandbagged my neighbor's garage as well.

The Long Beach FD said it is still filling and distributing sandbags to residents. Other city crews are working on storm mitigation efforts to protect homes and businesses, according to firefighters.

Evacuees can receive assistance from the Long Beach Health Department, and city buses will help residents connect to immediate shelters.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson's office said the Peninsula is closed to non-residents until further notice.