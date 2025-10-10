2 people dead in Huntington Beach after motorcycle crash

Two men are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Huntington Beach on Thursday night.

Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Ellis Avenue around 8:27 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 45-year-old driver of a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 46-year-old pedestrian unconscious in the roadway.

Medical first responders tried to render aid, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Huntington police said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Beach Boulevard, and the pedestrian was crossing Beach Boulevard outside of the crosswalk when the crash took place.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is urged to call the HBPD Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.