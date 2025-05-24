Huntington Beach man killed with flare gun, juvenile arrested

Huntington Beach police arrested a boy after he allegedly killed a man with a flare gun Friday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Florida Street and Utica Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Officers found the victim with a single wound. While the suspect ran away from the scene, police quickly located and arrested him.

Investigators found the flare gun at the scene.

He has been booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder.

Paramedics with the Huntington Beach Fire Department treated the man before taking him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not identified the suspect pending next of kin notification.

Investigators urged anyone with information or video of the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.