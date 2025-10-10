2 dead after motorcycle collides with pedestrian in Huntington Beach

Two people were killed when a motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian in Huntington Beach on Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Ellis Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man from Los Angeles, unconscious in the roadway," the release said. "The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was also found unconscious in the roadway."

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified either of the victims.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound on Beach Boulevard, while the pedestrian was crossing Beach Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when the collision occurred," police said.

They are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with more information or who witnessed the collision was asked to contact HBPD at (714) 536-5231.