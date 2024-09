Hunter Biden to accept guilty verdict in tax evasion trial in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden tax evasion trial gets underway Hunter Biden could face 17 years in prison as jury selection begins in tax evasion case 04:15

Hunter Biden will accept a guilty verdict in his tax evasion case in California, his lawyer Abbe Lowell said Thursday, as jury selection was about to begin.

Lowell said the president's son would submit what's known as an Alford plea, meaning he would accept a guilty verdict while maintaining his innocence. Court is in recess until 2 p.m. ET while the government reviews the law on this issue. Prosecutors said this is the first they're hearing of Biden's plea.

Biden is charged with failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes while living an "extravagant lifestyle."

In December, a federal grand jury charged the president's son with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor offenses, including failure to file and pay his taxes, tax evasion and filing a false return.

The indictment chronicled more than $7 million in income Hunter Biden made from his foreign business dealings from 2016 through 2019, and how the president's son spent nearly $5 million during that time period on "everything but his taxes." Those expenses, according to the indictment, included drugs, escorts, lavish hotels, rental homes, luxury cars and clothing. Biden then allegedly falsely characterized those expenses as business expenses.

"In each year in which he failed to pay his taxes, the defendant had sufficient funds available to him to pay some or all of his outstanding taxes when they were due. But he chose not to pay them," the indictment said.

Prosecutors have tried to blunt a potential defense that Biden's struggle with substance abuse was to blame for his failure to file taxes on time from 2016 to 2019. The indictment said Biden was repeatedly reminded by his accountants, personal assistants and others about his income tax responsibilities.

Biden pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

and contributed to this report.