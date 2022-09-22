Hundreds of Iranian-Americans gather to rally for human rights in their homeland after woman dies in

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the Federal Building in Westwood Wednesday evening, where they protested for human rights in Iran after a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab in an incorrect fashion died in police custody.

Amini was initially arrested by the "morality police," for wearing her hijab headscarf in an "improper" way, according to Iranian authorities.

"Just for nothing," said Leila Forouhar, an Iranian actor in attendance at the rally. "Just for her scarf. She didn't [do] anything bad."

A photo shows Amini in a coma at a hospital in Iran after she was allegedly severely beaten while in police custody, though government officials have denied that claim. However, they did order an investigation into her death.

Protests have spread worldwide in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death, with women taking off their hijabs and burning them, cutting their hair in public and on social media. Activists are concerned with the response by Iranian police and security, as at least eight people have been killed during the events.

"The hijab is used as a weapon in Iran, it is used against the West and women are used as pawns," said Yasmine Aker, who was seen leading the crowd in chants at the gathering.

In Westwood, the peaceful rally saw protestors passionately calling for freedom in Iran, their homeland located more than 7,000 miles away.

"The Iranian-American community in Los Angeles is large and we are very passionate about the rights of women in Iran," said Saya Tayefe Mohajer, one of the many activists on hand. "We're tired of seeing law enforcement be overly aggressive there, much like we don't like seeing it here."

Aker is hoping that the worldwide protests become the "George Floyd moment of Iran," referring to a moment that sparked widespread protests against police brutality in America.

"Please, amplify her story because Iranian government has shut down the internet in Iran," she said.

As a result, those activists not located in Iran are doing their part to translate the message that they aren't able to spread over social media or the internet due to the blackouts.

"It's our responsibility to help them to get their voice out there or get their voice to be heard," said Navid Negahban, an Iranian actor who was also at the rally in Westwood.

The protestors also chose today to rally against the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, who spoke in New York on Wednesday at the General Assembly of the United Nations, choosing not to mention the uprising in his home country.