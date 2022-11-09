Human skeletal remains discovered in Culver City

Authorities are investigating the discovery of what appear to be skeletal remains of a human in Culver City.

The remains were first found at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, when Metropolitan Water District workers were inspecting an empty water pipeline near Venice and Sepulveda Boulevards.

Upon discovery, the workers contacted Culver City Police Department, who took over investigation.

"The officers met with the Water District employees, who explained that while inspecting an empty water pipeline, they found skeletal remains," police said.

Once the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office was called to the scene, the remains were confirmed to be human.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Culver City Police Sgt. Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.