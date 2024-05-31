How to watch Saturday's "Rescue Me: California Adopt-a-Pet Day"

It's time to unleash love and find your new best friend.

Saturday is the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet-Day and CBS News Los Angeles is celebrating with the live-streaming special, "Rescue Me: California Adopt-a-Pet Day."

We are highlighting program partners and adoptable pets, as well as live looks at participating shelters with animals looking for their forever homes.

It's a unified effort put on by the California Animal Welfare Association, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The goal is to help clear overpopulated shelters by offering free adoptions during the event.

How do I watch "Rescue Me"?

Watch "Rescue Me: California Adopt-a-Pet Day," Saturday June 1st from 12-1pm on CBS News Los Angeles.

Stream on our website, kcalnews.com or by coming to this page and watching above.

Watch the CBS News Los Angeles channel on Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus or Roku Channels.

Download the CBS News app on any device and click CBS News Los Angeles.

Highlighted shelters

Over 150 shelters across California are participating in Saturday's event, offering free adoptions for animals. CBS News Los Angeles will be at the following shelters in Ventura, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties:

Mary S. Roberts in Riverside, with Kalyna Astrinos

Pasadena Humane, with Jasmine Viel

OC Animal Care in Tustin

Ventura County Animal Services in Camarillo

In-studio guests

Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO

Jill Tucker CEO CalAnimals

Dr. Jennifer Scarlett CEO of SF SPCA

Pets from Agoura Animal Care Center



Free adoptions

Adoption fees are covered by ASPCA in partnership with CalAnimals.

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea treated and vaccinated.

More than 150 animal shelters are participating.

"California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving," CalAnimals CEO Jill Tucker said. "By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change."