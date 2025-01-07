How to prepare for the "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm hitting SoCal

As Southern California residents brace for a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm, weather officials urge safety precautions as strong Santa Ana winds hit the region.

The National Weather Service is warning that this weather event will "likely be the most destructive windstorm seen since 2011."

A brush fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades area amid an "extreme" red flag warning from the National Weather Service. KCAL News

Areas like the 118 and 210 corridors are expected to be at the highest risk for wind damage. Wind gusts in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could reach up to 80 mph and isolated gusts in mountain and foothill areas could reach up to 100 mph.

The winds are expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Southern California Edison currently has thousands of customers being considered for public safety power shutoffs as a precaution.

Cal Fire and SCE have crews on standby ready to deploy throughout Southern California if emergencies occur.

What to do before wind gusts pick up

Secure loose objects, gates, fences and outdoor appliances in backyards

Charge necessary electronic and lighting devices

Park cars away from trees

Adjust travel plans

What to do during strong wind gusts

Stay away from windows and trees

Watch out for flying debris

Avoid traveling in high-profile vehicles

What to do during fire weather conditions

Use caution with anything that can ignite a fire

Pack bags in case evacuations are ordered

Stay up to date with evacuation orders and warnings

How to prepare for a power outage

Have access to a first-aid kit and other necessary prescription medications

Have extra bottled water

Get a portable generator, place it in a safe area to use

Have extra flashlights and batteries

Place refrigerated food in coolers or ice chests

Keep gas tanks in vehicles at least half full

Keep electronic devices charged

What to do if a power line falls

Southern California Edison warns residents that wind gusts could cause downed power lines. Even though a power line might be knocked down, it can still have an electric charge.

If a downed power line is near water, it can electrify puddles, wet grass and any surrounding area.

The important thing to remember is not to approach or touch anyone or anything that has been in contact with a downed power line.

If a fire breaks out near a downed powerline, SCE recommends people stay 100 feet away and call 911.