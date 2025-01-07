Los Angeles wind maps show where strong gusts are expected

Forecasters are calling it the strongest wind event of the season as a potentially destructive and life-threatening windstorm moves in, with the heaviest impacts of the storm forecasted in the mountains, valleys and foothills along the 210 and 118 corridors.

The National Weather Service said such winds have not been seen since 2011 and peak wind conditions are expected to arrive at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continue through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Since the winds will be shifting from a northerly direction to a northeasterly direction, areas will see the winds increase and decrease at different times, according to the NWS.

"The strongest winds with this event are expected to be Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday afternoon when widespread damaging wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph are likely," NWS forecasters said.

"The San Gabriel mountains, Santa Susana mountains, and foothills of the San Gabriel/San Fernando Valleys will likely see areas of destructive wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph."

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said winds are taking shape heading into the afternoon, and will continue to strengthen into the evening as they push in from the mountains, through the canyons and passes and finally working down into the lower elevations.

