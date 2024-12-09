What is defensible space and how to protect your home from wildfires

Authorities advised Los Angeles County residents to be wary about open fires after Santa Ana winds prompted a Red Flag warning amid dangerous weather conditions on Monday.

The National Weather Service will issue red flag warnings to indicate climate conditions have increased the risk of fires. The forecast will typically bring warmer temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds, creating an environment prone to dangerous wildfire growth.

NWS recommends that anyone starting outfires outside drown them in plenty of water and make sure everything is cold to the touch. Do not leave live charcoal or fires unattended.

The increased threat of fire weather conditions is similar to conditions when the Mountain Fire burned through Camarillo and Moorpark in Ventura County in November.

A house is engulfed in the flames of the Mountain Fire as the wildfire scorches acres in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, California, on November 6, 2024. A wildfire fanned by powerful winds was burning out of control near Los Angeles on November 6, with scores of residents ordered to evacuate and some taken to hospital. Fierce gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour were pushing smoke sideways and fueling flames that were tearing through farmland. ETIENNE LAURENT

When the blaze first sparked, the eastern area of Ventura County where it started had been placed under a severe, relatively rare weather advisory known as a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning, which forecasts the potential for volatile and rapid wildfire growth due to conditions such as powerful winds and extremely low humidity.

Cal Fire has outlined a few steps residents can take to protect their homes and lives, especially with the possibility of a rapidly spreading fire popping up at a moment's notice during a red flag warning.

Get ready: Defensible space and home hardening

Defensible space is a buffer zone that helps prevent a fire from burning a building or property. Similar to control lines, defensible space can potentially stop the flames from spreading to homes while also creating a safe space for firefighters to control the blaze.

Firefighters typically recommend a minimum of 30 feet of defensible space surrounding a property.

Residents can create buffers by removing flammable brush or vegetation surrounding their homes, such as dead or dying plants. Firefighters have created step-by-step guides for building defensible spaces.

These steps are best paired with what firefighters call "home hardening," which refers to the construction materials used in homes.

"It takes a combination of Home Hardening and Defensible Space to give your house the best chance of surviving a wildfire," Cal Fire wrote on its website.

Home hardening essentially boils down to using building materials that can withstand flying embers and radiant heat, formally known as "ignition-resistant."

Get set

Cal Fire emphasizes the importance of preparing a plan before a wildfire sparks nearby.

This Wildfire Action Plan should include a meeting point, a handful of escape routes, arrangements for pets and livestock and a communication strategy, essentially one person family members can contact.

Firefighters created a phonetic list, dubbed the "6 P's of Evacuation," to remember everything:

People & pets Papers

phone numbers & important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins & eyeglasses

Pictures & irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer, hard drive & disks

"Plastic" (credit cards, ATM cards) & cash

All of these supplies can go in a "go bag" and it's best to make one for every family member.

Be ready to go

With the preparations in place, residents will only have to executive their plans once a wildfire encroaches on their neighborhood.

Fire departments will typically post evacuation orders and warnings on their social media pages. Residents can also sign up for text alerts for updates or follow along on either Cal Fire's or their local fire department's website.

Before evacuating, remember to review the evacuation plan with family and ensure valuables, pets and go bags are inside of your car.

It's best to wear adequate clothing to prevent injuries from the fire's radiant heat and flying embers. Cal Fire recommends long pants, long-sleeve shirts, heavy shoes, a hat, face covering and glasses or goggles.