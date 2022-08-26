Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.

A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.

The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.

When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police posted an image of her being taken out of the home covered in a towel.

𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞: (22000 block Ladeene Ave) Officers responded to a call regarding an unknown female inside of a resident’s... Posted by Torrance Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022

The woman was not identified.

it's not the first time this week a homeless woman has tried to avail herself of facilities that were not public. On Wednesday, a Hollywood Hills resident came home from vacation to find a homeless woman sleeping on a bench in her yard. The residents' security camera video showed the woman had climbed over a locked gate to get in, and wasted no time making herself at home, throwing the homeowners plants into the pool, leaving a hypodermic needle on the ground, and spreading her suitcase, a push cart, and several bags all around the property.