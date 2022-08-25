Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard

When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard.

"I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"

With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in.

"I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4 days.'"

The woman told the homeowner she didn't have a home, car or cell phone. However, what she did have were a suitcase, a push cart and several bags. The homeless woman wasted no time moving into her new house, spreading all her belongings around the property — even washing up in an outdoor shower.

The unexpected guest also tossed plants in the homeowner's pool and left a hypodermic needle lying on the ground.

"We're the richest nation in the world and this problem is sad," the homeowner said.

She also added that this chance encounter shows the state of the homeless crisis in Los Angeles.

"She was not violent, so I thought I'll just ask her to peacefully leave," the homeowner said.

The homeowner didn't call the police, instead waited an hour and a half for the woman to finish packing up.

I think I showed more compassion than what is advised," she said.

The homeowner said that the woman was not able to get inside her home but believes she at least tried to. The homeowner added that the woman said she found another key but refused to return it.