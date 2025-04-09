Homeland Security agents denied entry to 2 LAUSD elementary schools

LAUSD officials say that federal agents attempted to access two South LA elementary schools

LAUSD officials say that federal agents attempted to access two South LA elementary schools

Department of Homeland Security agents were denied entry into two South Los Angeles elementary schools earlier this week, according to a district spokesperson.

The incidents happened on Monday at Lillian Elementary School and Russell Elementary School. A message sent to the community attending both schools stated that the agents "identified themselves as representatives of a federal agency" before administrators turned them away.

The LA Unified School District later confirmed that the agents were from the federal department's Homeland Security Investigations division. It is unclear why the federal agents visited the two schools.

The Department of Homeland Security also controls the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, whose deportation operations have garnered concerns with migrants in LA.

"Our schools are places of inspiration, protection, empathy, and knowledge. Fear and threat shall be met with courage and determination," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement.

After reaffirming its "sanctuary" resolution in November 2024, LAUSD enacted protocols for students, staff and parents following President Trump's executive orders signed before the immigration crackdown. The protocols included "Know Your Rights" cards to guide families if immigration agents approached them and mandated that school administrators be trained on how to respond if agents appear at or near their campuses.

"We want to reaffirm the District's unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students," the district said in the email to the South LA elementary schools. "Please note that our website lausd.org/weareone is available 24/7 with resources regarding the District's policies and "Know Your Rights" updates."