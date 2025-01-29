LAUSD distributes "Know Your Rights" cards, begins training staff amid concerns of possible ICE raids

After President Trump signed several executive orders within his first week in office pertaining to immigration, the Los Angeles Unified School District has begun preparing students and staff for potential immigration enforcement raids.

Some of the orders Mr. Trump signed included tasking the military with border enforcement, shutting down asylum and refugee admissions, attempting to terminate birthright citizenship and ramping up mass deportations.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has begun informing students and staff of what they should do if immigration enforcement agents conduct a raid at a school. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Getty Images

Cities across the country have already experienced an increase in raids conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Migrant families in different cities have become fearful about sending their children to school with the thought of raids looming.

In preparation for potential raids, the LAUSD is providing information to students, staff and parents about their protocols regarding immigration enforcement.

The district has produced "Know Your Rights" cards that contain information and directions on how someone should respond if they are approached by immigration agents, a district spokesperson said.

The district has also begun providing mandatory training for staff on how to respond if immigration agents appear at or nearby schools.

The LASUD has made it clear that they are committed to protecting the legal and privacy rights of students and staff.

"School officials do not collect or share information about the immigration status of students and their families," a spokesperson said.

The Los Angeles School Police Department has also vowed to "not assist or engage in immigration compliance checks, immigration enforcement activities, or ICE-related task force operations," the department said.

Interim Chief Aaron Pisarzewicz said the department's focus remains on providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

In November 2024, the LA Unified School District's Board of Education unanimously adopted a "sanctuary" resolution that reaffirmed a prior measure from May 2017. The new resolution was aimed at clarifying how the district would actually implement and enforce that policy.

While the board of education was affirming its sanctuary status, the LA City Council was also deciding on a sanctuary city ordinance. It passed with a 13-0 vote, prohibiting the use of city resources and staff for federal immigration enforcement efforts.