Superintendent Carvalho addresses reports of individuals impersonating ICE agents in communities

The Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent warns of reports that individuals are falsely impersonating immigration agents in local communities.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho released a statement Wednesday that the district is aware of claims that people are alleging to be law enforcement or ICE agents. Carvalho said that impersonators have approached members of the community. On Thursday, the school district clarified there have been no reports of people impersonating agents at LAUSD but there have been such reports in the local community.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has begun preparing students and staff for potential immigration raids. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Irfan Khan

In his statement, Carvalho condemned the actions of anyone who seeks to intimidate school communities. He said the district will work with school police and law enforcement to address any violations targeting them.

These concerns come as the LAUSD has started to prepare for potential immigration raids following several of President Trump's executive orders.

The LAUSD has produced "Know Your Rights" cards that contain information on how someone should respond if they are approached by immigration agents, a district spokesperson said.

"The District stands in strong condemnation of those who would seek to intimidate or disrupt those in and around our schools and will work in partnership with our school police and law enforcement partners to address any and all violations.

The district also confirmed they are providing mandatory training for staff on how to respond if an immigration raid takes place at or near a school.

The LASUD has made it clear that they are committed to protecting the legal and privacy rights of students and staff.

"School officials do not collect or share information about the immigration status of students and their families," a spokesperson said.

It has not been confirmed if immigration agents have conducted raids on any LAUSD campuses.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to ICE for a comment on the situation.